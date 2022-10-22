Nipomo finishes 14-0 Ocean League girls volleyball campaign | San Luis Obispo
The Nipomo girls volleyball team played 44 Ocean League sets this season. The Titans won 42 of them.
Nipomo (23-10-1, 14-0) capped off an unbeaten Ocean League campaign, and a successful defense of its 2021 league title, with a 3-0 sweep at Pioneer Valley (7-16, 5-9) on the Panthers’ Senior Night Thursday.
Set scores were 25-14, 25-10, 25-10. Dating back to last season, the Titans have won 19 consecutive league matches.
