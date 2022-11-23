Nintendo Switch Sports golf finally has a release date

Nintendo has announced that golf will arrive in Nintendo Switch Sports next week, is Monday, Nov. 28 — sadly just too late to enliven family living rooms over the long holiday weekend.

As previously promised, the sport will be added to the game as a free update. There’ll be a total of 21 holes to play, all taken from the Wii Sports series (golf previously Featured in Wii Sports, Wii Sports Resort and Wii Sports Club).

Get ready to grab that iron & step up to the tee! The #NintendoSwitchSports Golf update will arrive on 11/28, and will include a total of 21 holes from the Wii Sports series. Swing to avoid elimination in Survival Golf, or enjoy some casual competition with friends and family! pic.twitter.com/yzhn7NQBUv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 22, 2022

Alongside local play, Nintendo is adding an online mode called Survival Golf — an elimination game in which up to eight players take part simultaneously, and the player who takes the most strokes to sink the ball is knocked out at each hole.

The golf update was originally planned for a fall 2022 release, but Nintendo delayed it to the winter back in September. Many players have been waiting patiently for it since Nintendo Switch Sports was released in April, with the ever-popular Bowling included, but absent this other turn-based casual Gaming favorite.