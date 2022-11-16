Nintendo Switch Sports Could Be Adding Golf This November

Nintendo Switch Sports could be adding the anticipated golf mode in a free update this November according to a new ad.

Nintendo previously revealed Nintendo Switch Sports is adding golf to the sports lineup this holiday season, and a Japanese ad for the game implies golf will be added as soon as this month. If Nintendo’s latest ad remains true, Japanese players may be the first to try out golf in Nintendo Switch Sports through an upcoming update.





Since the launch of Nintendo Switch Sports this past April, Nintendo released various updates to improve the game and add new features. The summer 2022 update was the biggest update yet with features such as Leg Strap accessory support, new volleyball moves, and the ability to reach Infinity Rank in Pro League. Golf was supposed to arrive in Nintendo Switch Sports earlier this fall, but a delay pushed the update into late 2022. Shortly after the delay, Nintendo would address issues prompted by Nintendo Switch Sports update 1.2.1 this past October, which caused major crashes during online and offline play. Fortunately, Nintendo fixed the game-breaking bugs in Nintendo Switch Sports update 1.2.3, and golf appears to be on track for its intended release date within the remainder of 2022.

A new ad for Nintendo Switch Sports recently began airing in Japan this week, revealing more golf gameplay with a single Joy-Con controller. The Japanese ad’s description explains that a free Nintendo Switch Sports update would add golf in late November. Japanese fans won’t have to wait long for the returning golf mode from Wii Sportsand Nintendo should release the new Nintendo Switch Sports update at the same time or soon afterwards.

Alongside the new Nintendo Switch Sports ad, Nintendo updated its official website for the game in Japan. Those who visit the Japanese website may view a newly-launched page for Nintendo Switch Sports golf, which introduces the mode and how to play with the Joy-Con controllers. Additionally, the website reconfirms online play with up to eight other players in “Survival Golf.”

Nintendo appears to be preparing for the launch of the new Nintendo Switch Sports update ahead of the December holiday season. Golf is a fan-favorite sport among Wii Sports players, so the update will likely attract old and new players alike to Nintendo Switch Sports. Fans can expect more details about the new update as Nintendo ramps up its marketing efforts for Nintendo Switch Sports.

Before the Nintendo Switch Sports update arrives, Nintendo Switch players may look forward to the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on November 18. The launch of Splatoon 3 Chill Season follows up this December as Nintendo closes out the year with major updates for its leading Switch games.

Nintendo Switch Sports is available now for Nintendo Switch.

