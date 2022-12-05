Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo exits with an ankle injury in the first half of the win over the Dolphins

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Garoppolo was carted to the locker room at Levi’s Stadium following the 49ers’ first possession. Garoppolo initially was deemed questionable to return, but he was later downgraded to out before halftime.

Brock Purdy replaced Garoppolo at quarterback with San Francisco trailing 7-3 and played well in relief. Purdy went 25 of 37 for 210 yards with two touchdowns and one interception to help lead the 49ers to a win over one of the AFC’s better teams.

Garoppolo has enjoyed a solid season under center since he re-assumed the starting role in San Francisco after Trey Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury in September.

The 7-4 49ers entered Sunday in first place in the NFC West, winners of four consecutive games, a stretch that saw Garoppolo throw seven touchdown passes and zero interceptions.

Garoppolo’s strong play has also led to a situation in which the veteran QB could find himself unexpectedly back with the Niners for the 2023 season.