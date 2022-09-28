Nine Women’s Basketball Games to Air on National Television

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced Women’s basketball tip times and television designations Wednesday afternoon for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Nine Syracuse games will be televised nationally on one of ESPN’s family of platforms or regional sports networks, while the remaining games will be streamed via ACCNX on ESPN’s digital platforms.

Non-conference tip times were previously announced. All non-conference home games will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) through WatchESPN or the ESPN App.

Syracuse’s ACC opener is scheduled for 7 pm on Sunday, Dec. 18 against Wake Forest on the ACC Network. It’s the first of nine nationally televised games for the Orange in league play.

The Orange will Clash with Defending ACC Champion NC State to ring in the new year on Sunday, Jan. 1 on regional sports networks (YES Network locally) at 7 pm

Other home games set for national exposure are Jan. 5 in the JMA Wireless Dome versus Pittsburgh (6 p.m.), Jan. 15 against Notre Dame (2 p.m.), Jan. 29 versus Louisville (7 p.m.), and Feb. 19 against Miami (1 p.m.).

Three of Syracuse’s final ACC regular-season games will be televised across the country including back-to-back games on the ACC Network at Notre Dame (Feb. 12, 4 pm) and Florida State (Feb. 16, 6 pm).

Fans can get their first look at the 2022-23 Squad at two preseason events planned for the Central New York Community: Monroe Madness (Oct. 7, Rochester, NY) or Orange Tip-off (Oct. 14, JMA Dome). Tickets are available for both, here.

The Orange will also play an exhibition game against LeMoyne as a final tune-up on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 7 pm at The Dome.

Ticket Information

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2022-23 Syracuse Women’s Basketball season. Don’t miss the chance to be a part of the first season of the Felisha Legette-Jack era at Syracuse. Season tickets can be purchased online, by phone at 888-DOME-TIX, or by visiting The Dome box office located at Gate B. General admission season tickets start at $99 per seat and reserved courtside seating begins at $200 with first row courtside seats priced at $250 per seat.

To view the complete 2022-23 Women’s basketball schedule, click here.

