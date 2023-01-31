Nine Tar Heels Named To All-ACC Academic Football Team

Nine North Carolina student-athletes have earned spots on the 2022 All-Atlantic Coast Conference Academic Football Team, announced Tuesday morning by the ACC. The Honor is based on both academic and athletic achievement.

Tar Heels honored are Noah Burnette , Elijah Green , Omarion Hampton , Will Hardy , Christopher Holliday , Gibson Macrae , Drake Maye , Justin Olson and Spencer Triplett .

Burnette is a kicker from Raleigh, NC, and is majoring in exercise and sport science.

Green is a running back from Roswell, Ga., and is majoring in business administration.

Hampton is a running back from Clayton, NC, and is majoring in exercise and sport science.

Hardy is a defensive back from Lawrenceville, Ga., and has not yet declared a major.

Holliday is a defensive back from Chapel Hill and is majoring in economics.

Macrae is a linebacker from Pinehurst, NC, and has not yet declared a major.

Maye is a quarterback from Huntersville, NC, and is majoring in communication studies.

Olson is a wide receiver from Huntersville, NC, and is also a communication studies major.

Triplett is a deep snapper from Shelby, NC, and is majoring in exercise and sport science.

Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0-grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests.

For the full list of honorees, click here.