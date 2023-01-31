Nine Tar Heels Named To All-ACC Academic Football Team
Nine North Carolina student-athletes have earned spots on the 2022 All-Atlantic Coast Conference Academic Football Team, announced Tuesday morning by the ACC. The Honor is based on both academic and athletic achievement.
Tar Heels honored are Noah Burnette, Elijah Green, Omarion Hampton, Will Hardy, Christopher Holliday, Gibson Macrae, Drake Maye, Justin Olson and Spencer Triplett.
Burnette is a kicker from Raleigh, NC, and is majoring in exercise and sport science.
Green is a running back from Roswell, Ga., and is majoring in business administration.
Hampton is a running back from Clayton, NC, and is majoring in exercise and sport science.
Hardy is a defensive back from Lawrenceville, Ga., and has not yet declared a major.
Holliday is a defensive back from Chapel Hill and is majoring in economics.
Macrae is a linebacker from Pinehurst, NC, and has not yet declared a major.
Maye is a quarterback from Huntersville, NC, and is majoring in communication studies.
Olson is a wide receiver from Huntersville, NC, and is also a communication studies major.
Triplett is a deep snapper from Shelby, NC, and is majoring in exercise and sport science.
Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0-grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests.
