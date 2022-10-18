Nine reasons why Nick Saban has lost his grip on the College Football Playoff race

It’s time to press the Panic button on Alabama’s 2022 season following Saturday’s 52-49 loss at Tennessee, a public display of bad secondary play, widespread Discipline issues and special teams gaffes that cost the Crimson Tide in their most important game to date.

If you’ve watched this team closely through seven weeks, an exposure of sorts was coming against elite competition after Texas Revealed warts that Texas A&M, as a 24.5-point underdog, nearly ruptured on the road in Week 6.

From top to bottom, Nick Saban would be the first to tell you his team isn’t executing at a high enough level to be one of the Elites and at times, Alabama’s coaching staff has under-performed when provided with Spotlight opportunities. There’s time to right the ship and get back to the College Football Playoff, but those chances are fleeting as scenarios become more chaotic elsewhere inside the top 25.

Here are nine reasons why Alabama has lost its grip in the national championship hunt and what needs to happen to get back on track.