Nine Points & Six Goals In Six Games: Upon Return To Lineup, Patrik Laine Is Heating Up, And So Is His New Line

Patrik Laine has been red-hot since returning to the Columbus Blue Jackets lineup on Dec. 2 against the Winnipeg Jets.

In the six games since his return, Laine has nine points (six goals, three assists) including four goals in the last three games as he rides a four-game point streak.

The one game he did not score in since returning to the lineup was in the 4-2 loss against the Detroit Red Wings, when head Coach Brad Larsen changed up his lines, swapping Laine with Kent Johnson between the first and second lines late in that contest.

Larsen changed the lines up again ahead of Friday’s 3-1 win against the Calgary Flames, forming the first-line combination of Johnny Gaudreau – Boone Jenner – Gus Nyquist and the second line featuring Yegor Chinakhov – Jack Roslovic – Laine.

The dividends were instantaneous.

Laine from Roslovic and Chinakhov. Laine has three goals in the last two games and five goals in five games.

Laine scored 1:02 into Friday’s win as the new-look second line helped set the tone right away following last Wednesday’s 9-4 humiliation to the Buffalo Sabres.

Roslovic (three goals, 11 assists) earned an assist on that scoring play, and he’s red hot since Dec. 2 (two goals, six assists), with six points in the last three games (two goals, four assists). Chinakhov also had his second assist in as many games on Friday. His nine assists are the most in his career to this point, and his 13 points are one below his total from last year.

2-on-1 chance for the Jackets with Chinakhov and Laine. That line is buzzing.

Among Friday’s storylines were how many odd-man Rushes and breakaways the Blue Jackets had against the Flames. Laine was among those who were very visible from the outset and his name was called frequently throughout the first period.

After his early-period goal on the breakaway, Laine and his team could have been up by at least three goals.

For instance, Laine had a chance on Jacob Markstrom’s doorstep.

Patrik Laine and the Blue Jackets had numerous opportunities in the first period alone during Friday's win over the Flames.

And just because they were split up, don’t think Gaudreau didn’t have chances against his old team alongside Laine.

Then Chinakhov and Laine embarked on a 2-on-0 opportunity.

Toward the end of the first period, Roslovic corralled the puck in the corner and found Laine, who skated to open ice to find his shot.

Roslovic grabbed the puck in the corner, who dished to Laine and skated until he found space.

The opportunities continued for Columbus when Eric Robinson’s second-period goal at 2:52 of the second period came on a Breakaway off a turnover.

For the night, Laine led the Blue Jackets and co-led the game (along with Calgary’s Rasmus Andersson) with six shots on goal and was the first star of the game.

Following the embarrassing performance against the Sabres, you could almost predict the Blue Jackets would look to get back to basics and turn in a better performance, win or lose.

Mixing up lines also appears to have contributed to the ingredients for success as Laine’s line with Chinakhov and Roslovic buzzed throughout the weekend.

Chinakhov – Roslovic – Laine TOI GF GA xGF xGA 5v5 vs Calgary 10:01 am 1 0 0.47 0.21 Natural Stat Trick

Chinakhov – Roslovic – Laine TOI GF GA xGF xGA 5v5 vs Los Angeles 14:49 1 0 0.42 0.54 Natural Stat Trick

Chinakhov – Roslovic – Laine GP TOI GF GA xGF xGA 5V5 14 33:39 4 0 1.24 1.26 Natural Stat Trick

In Sunday’s 6-5 overtime win over the Los Angeles Kings, Laine added three more points including a goal and nearly another goal on an insane one-on-one chance in overtime that was stopped by Jonathan Quick, but Quick couldn’t follow up is Gaudreau’s rebound.

It took a second but here's how it ended.

Roslovic matched his career-high with four points (two goals, two assists), and both of those goals—91 seconds apart—matched another rare feat. With Roslovic’s first goal coming while short-handed, and his second goal coming on the power play, he became the first Blue Jacket since Kristian Huselius to accomplish scoring two goals of that variety since 2009.

In the wake of one of the most embarrassing losses in franchise history, it looks like the Blue Jackets have been able to find Offensive Chemistry by shuffling lines, and are buoyed by a surging Laine and once-dormant Roslovic, who is suddenly one of the the hottest Jackets on the ice. And don’t forget Chinakhov who has looked more and more comfortable in his second full season.

The Blue Jackets go for three straight wins, and two in a row over the Florida Panthers, Tuesday night from FLA Live Arena.