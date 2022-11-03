Nine Northern Kentucky volleyball players earn all-state honors

The Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association named four Northern Kentucky volleyball players to the first-team all-state team.

Notre Dame senior libero Kamden Schrand was named KVCA Defensive Player of the Year. The University of Louisville commit was a first-team honoree with senior teammate Sydney Nolan, Holy Cross junior Julia Hunt and St. Henry junior Alivia Skidmore.

Kamden Schrand and the Pandas are looking for their second state title in three years this week.

Schrand and Nolan, a North Carolina commit, will lead the Pandas into the KHSAA state quarterfinals at 5 pm Thursday against Whitley County at George Rogers Clark High School.

Schrand has 505 assists Entering the quarterfinals, plus 78 aces and 73 assists. Nolan has 434 kills and 47 blocks.

With a win, NDA would face a Louisville power and past state champion, either Mercy or Assumption, in the second semifinal at 2 pm Friday. The state championship match is 7 pm Friday at GRC.

