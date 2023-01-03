Nine new teams crack the boys basketball top 25 rankings

Central Cabarrus is still the No. 1 team in the HighSchoolOT statewide boys basketball rankings following all of the Christmastime tournaments. The Vikings are 14-0 this year.

There were nine new teams in this week’s rankings, led by No. 16 East Mecklenburg. also joined the top 25. Rocky Mount, Mount Tabor, Southern Nash, Ben L Smith, North Surry, Seventy-First, Goldsboro, and Northern Nash also joined.

The greater Charlotte area is still leading the way in the statewide rankings with 10 teams in the top 16 coming from the 704 area code.

Check out the full Top 25 rankings and our area code top 15 lists below. If you want to compare them to the previous rankings, click here.

HSOT Statewide Top 25

Central Cabarrus 14-0 Olympic 14-0 North Mecklenburg 12-1 Farmville Central 10-1 Northwood 10-2 United Faith Christian 16-2 Carmel Christian 17-3 Cannon School 17-4 Concord Academy 18-3 Greensboro Day 16-3 Christ School 18-1 Chambers 10-3 Myers Park 10-3 Richmond 8-2 Laney 13-0 East Mecklenburg 12-1 Rocky Mount 10-0 Mount Tabor 10-1 Hickory 10-1 Southern Nash 10-0 Ben L Smith 10-2 North Surry 11-1 Seventy-First 9-1 Goldsboro 9-1 Northern Nash 11-0

Area Code Power Rankings

Teams in italics are in this week’s statewide top 25 rankings.

919 area code

Northwood 10-2 Goldsboro 9-1 Holly Springs 8-3 Millbrook 7-5 Leesville Road 8-2 Garner 10-2 Wayne Country Day 16-3 Chatham Charter 15-0 Panther Creek 8-3 Enloe 10-1 Trinity Academy Raleigh 8-2 Franklinton 11-1 Wake Forest 9-4 Sanderson 10-1 South Granville 7-3

910 area code

Richmond 8-2 Laney 13-0 Seventy-First 9-1 Lumberton 8-1 Harrells Christian 13-0 New Hanover 8-1 Cape Fear Academy 10-3 Hoggard 9-4 Swansboro 9-1 Jacksonville 7-3 Trask 7-3 Overhills 8-2 Pine Forest 7-3 EE Smith 5-3 Westover 8-2

252 area code

Farmville Central 10-1 Rocky Mount 10-0 Southern Nash 10-0 Northern Nash 11-0 Hertfordshire 7-1 Washington County 6-0 Kinston 8-1 West Carteret 8-3 Greenfield School 15-5 Wilson Prep 5-5 Northeastern 4-2 Bertie 7-3 Greene Central 11-2 Manteo 8-1 DH Conley 9-5

336 area code

Greensboro Day 16-3 Mount Tabor 10-1 Ben L Smith 10-2 North Surry 11-1 Dudley 10-2 Grimsley 8-4 Southeast Guilford 10-3 Person 11-1 Reidsville 7-0 North Stokes 13-1 Southern Guilford 9-3 Surry Central 9-1 TW Andrews 7-3 The Burlington School 14-7 Forsyth Country Day 11-6

704 area code

Central Cabarrus 14-0 Olympic 14-0 North Mecklenburg 12-1 United Faith Christian 16-2 Carmel Christian 17-3 Cannon School 17-4 Concord Academy 18-3 Chambers 10-3 Myers Park 10-3 East Mecklenburg 12-1 Charlotte Catholic 11-3 East Gaston 12-1 East Lincoln 10-2 Lake Norman 9-5 Hopewell 9-4

828 area code

Christ School 18-1 Hickory 10-1 Mountain Heritage 11-1 Countries 11-1 Freedom 9-3 Asheville School 8-2 Enka 10-2 West Caldwell 9-2 Robbinsville 9-1 Franklin 10-2 Hendersonville 9-3 West Henderson 9-4 Alexander Central 8-4 Tabernacle Christian (of Hickory) 8-1 AC Reynolds 5-7