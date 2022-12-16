Nine Named to Women’s Soccer Academic All-MAC Team

FOLLOW OHIO SOCCER: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Mid-American Conference announced the 2022 Women’s Soccer Academic All-MAC Team. A total of 125 student-athletes were named to this year’s squad, including 9 Ohio Bobcats.





The Academic All-MAC Honor is for a student-athlete who has excelled in athletics and academics. To qualify, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.20 cumulative GPA and have participated in at least 50 percent of the contests for that particular sport. The following Ohio Athletes were recognized:

1. Abigail Townsend, Grad., General Business, 3.72 GPA

2. Regan Berg Sr., Outdoor Recreation & Education, 3.881 GPA

3. Carsyn Prigge Jr., Exercise Physiology, 3.937 GPA

4. Shaelyn Robertson, Sr., Applied Nutrition, 3.667 GPA

5. Gabriella Bianco, Jr., Marketing, 3.775 GPA

6. Isabella Ginocchi Jr., Biological Sciences, 3.825 GPA

7. Samantha Wexell, 5th, Psychology, 3.692 GPA

8. Aubrey Rea Jr., Finance, 3.514 GPA

9. Kennedy Rieple Jr., Communication Studies, 3.34 GPA

These 9 student athletes stood out in the classroom and on the field for Ohio University as they finished 4th overall in the Mid-American Conference. The Bobcats look forward to another successful season in the future of 2023.

