Nine early enrollees skip National Signing Day, join team for CFP Bowl practice

While the Early Signing Period begins on Wednesday, a large contingent of Georgia’s No. 2 ranked recruiting class is already with the team. Eight players finalized financial aid paperwork and arrived in Athens over the weekend, with a ninth, Fort Washington (Pa.) North Penn four-star wide receiver Yazeed Haynes, joining them on Monday. The players will participate in Bowl practice this week and next week as Georgia prepares to take on Ohio State in the College Football Playoff at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl semifinal in Atlanta. They will return to Athens and enroll during the second week of January with the rest of the early enrollees.

Along with Haynes, Phenix (Ala.) Central five-star cornerback AJ HarrisTallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln four-star linebacker Raylen WilsonBarnesville (Ga.) Lamar County four-star linebacker CJ AllenLakeland (Fla.) four-star wide receiver Tyler Williamsfrom Valdosta (Ga.) IMG Academy four-star edge defender Gabriel HarrisNorcross (Ga.) four-star tight end Lawson LuckieGreensboro (NC) Grimsley four-star defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett and Converse (Texas) Judson four-star wide receiver Anthony Evans are on campus this week.

Tight end Oscar Delp did the same thing in 2021, joining the team as it prepared to take on Michigan in the CFP semifinal last season then participating in the All-American Bowl and returning to Georgia and enrolling a few days later. After setting a program record in back-to-back years, with 18 early enrollees in 2022 and 16 in 2021, Georgia will once again have a sizeable mid-year group. St. Louis IMG Academy five-star edge Samuel M’Pemba, Lynn (Ma.) St. John’s Prep four-star S Joel Aguero, Mount Pleasant (SC) Oceanside four-star OT Monroe Freeling, Santa Rosa Beach (Fla.) South Walton four-star TE Pearce Spurlin, San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln four-star RB Roderick Robinson II, Las Vegas Bishop Gorman four-star defensive back Justyn Rhett, and Colonial Heights (Va.) Life Christian Academy three-star OL Joshua Miller all confirmed to Dawgs247 they plan to enroll early at Georgia. That group could very well increase this week, as Venice (Fla.) five-star edge defender Damon Wilson and Jacksonville (Fla.) four-star defensive lineman Jordan Hall announce their decisions on Wednesday and Thursday.

If Georgia is able to land Wilson, it would have top five prospects from eight different states, with Wilson being the No. 4 player in the state of Florida, Harris being No. 3 in Alabama, Aguero No. 2 in Massachusetts, Freeling No. 1 in South Carolina, Allen No. 4 in Georgia, Jarrett No. 4 in North Carolina, Haynes No. 5 in Pennsylvania, and Rhett being No. 2 overall in the state of Nevada per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. Georgia is also a strong contender to have Miami Gulliver four-star defensive back Daniel Harris rejoin the class and flip Charlotte Christian athlete Kyron Jones from NC State.

