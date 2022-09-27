Nine companies enter Corporate Cup/Monroe Family YMCA overall Winner

The First Merchants team placed second in Poker Pedal.
The fourth-place DTE Poker Pedal team is shown.

The Monroe Family YMCA Hosted its annual Corporate Cup event Sept. 5-11.

“This signature fundraising event has several purposes: to raise funds and bring awareness to the Monroe Family YMCA’s cause of strengthening community, to encourage team building for the employees of local businesses and to demonstrate the importance of a healthy, physically active lifestyle,” Amanda Schmitz, social responsibility and community outreach director, said.

Events included bowling, cornhole, disc golf, dodgeball, fun walk, golf, kickball, pickleball, poker pedal, sand volleyball, swimming, tennis, two-mile race, video scavenger hunt and yoga. Companies were invited to participate in as many or as few events as desired.

Companies taking part were DTE, First Merchants Bank, La-Z-Boy, Monroe Community Credit Union (MCCU), Monroe County Community College (MCCC), Monroe County Opportunity Program (MCOP), Monroe Family YMCA, ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital and Tenneco .Corporate Cup 2022 was Sponsored by DTE, La-Z-Boy, ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital, Tenneco, First Merchants Bank and MCCC. The Monroe Family YMCA was the overall Winner of the cup.

