Nine area teams advance to state volleyball semifinals – Crescent City Sports

In Division I, Defending state Champion Dominican took care of district Rival Archbishop Chapelle 25-17, 25-24, 25-11.

Dominica (41-3) advanced to the semifinals against No. 4 Northshore at 3:30 pm Friday. The Panthers (26-14) rallied to defeat No. 5 Sam Houston 24-26, 25-19, 25-19, 25-21.

In the other D1 quarterfinal matches, No. 2 MB Carmel eliminated Mandeville to advance to face No. 6 St. Joseph’s which knocked off No. 3 Dutchtown in four sets. Like Dominican-Northshore, the MCA-St. Joseph’s semifinal will take place at 3:30 pm Friday.

In Division II, No. 3 Ben Franklin staged a dramatic rally, overcoming a two-set deficit to Oust No. 6 St. Scholastica 25-27, 23-25, 25-23, 25-20, 15-13.

The Falcons (40-6) advance to the semifinals Friday morning at 11:50 am to take on No. 2 Teurlings Catholic. The Rebels ousted No. 7 Academy of Our Lady 25-13, 25-13, 25-14.

Well. 4 Assumption eliminated No. 5 Belle Chasse 25-20, 25-17, 25-14.

In Division III, No. 2 seed and Defending state Champion Archbishop Hannan advanced with a 25-11, 25-11, 25-22 win over No. 10 Catholic of New Iberia.

The Hawks (33-7) will take on No. 3 seed ED White Catholic at 10 am Friday in the semifinals. The Cardinals eliminated No. 6 Lafayette Christian 25-18, 25-17, 25-13.

Well. 4 Haynes Academy outlasted No. 5 Parkview Baptist 17-25, 30-28, 25-19, 22-25, 16-14.

The Yellow Jackets (31-6) advance to the semifinals Friday morning at 10 am against top seed Dunham. The Tigers downed No. 9 St. Michael 25-12, 25-13, 25-13.

In Division IV, top seed Newman handled No. 8 St. Charles Catholic 25-9, 25-11, 25-10.

The Greenies (37-5) move on to the semifinals Friday afternoon at 1:40 pm against No. 5 Notre Dame.

Well. 6 Academy of the Sacred Heart of New Orleans rallied from two sets down to surprise No. 3 John Curtis Christian 22-25, 13-25, 26-24, 25-16, 15-12 in a rematch of district rivals. The Patriots won the regular season matchup.

The Cardinals (26-10) advance to the semifinals Friday at 4:20 pm to face No. 2 Pope John Paul II.

The Jaguars downed No. 7 Northlake Christian 27-25, 25-5, 25-18.

In Division V, Defending Champion Country Day had no problem with No. 9 McGehee, winning 25-22, 25-17, 25-9.

The Cajuns (30-4) advance to the semifinals Friday at 10 am against No. 4 Ascension Episcopal.

Well. 2 Westminster Christian eliminated No. 7 Riverside Academy 25-11, 25-15, 25-11.

LHSAA Prep Volleyball Quarterfinal Results from Thursday, Nov. 10

Division I

(1) Dominican over (9) Archbishop Chapelle 25-17, 26-24, 25-11

(5) Sam Houston over (4) Northshore 24-26, 25-19, 25-19, 25-21

(6) St. Joseph’s over (3) Dutchtown 27-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-16

(2) Mt. Carmel over (7) Mandeville

Division II

(1) St. Thomas More over (8) Comeaux 25-7, 25-10, 25-10

(4) Assumption over (5) Belle Chasse 25-20, 25-17, 25-14

(3) Ben Franklin over (6) St. Scholastica 25-27, 23-25, 25-23, 25-20, 15-13

(2) Teurlings Catholic over (7) Academy of Our Lady 25-15, 25-13, 25-14

Division III

(1) Dunham over (9) St. Michael 25-12, 25-13, 25-13

(4) Haynes over (5) Parkview Baptist 17-25, 30-28, 25-19, 22-25, 16-14

(3) ED White over (6) Lafayette Christian 25-18, 25-17, 25-13

(2) Archbishop Hannan over (10) Catholic (NI) 25-11, 25-11, 25-22

Division IV

(1) Newman over (8) St. Charles Catholic 25-9, 25-11, 25-10

(5) Notre Dame over (4) Calvary Baptist 25-21, 23-25, 20-25, 25-23, 15-6

(6) Sacred Heart (NO) over (3) John Curtis 22-25, 13-25, 26-24, 25-15, 15-12

(2) Pope John Paul II over (7) Northlake Christian 27-25, 25-5, 25-18

Division V

(1) Country Day over (9) McGehee 25-22, 25-17, 25-9

(4) Ascension Episcopal over (5) Episcopal of Acadiana 25-20, 15-25, 25-19, 17-25, 15-13

(3) Central Catholic over (6) Ascension Catholic 31-29, 26-24, 25-23

(2) Westminster Christian over (7) Riverside 25-11, 25-15, 25-11

LHSAA Prep Volleyball Semifinal Schedule for Friday, November 11

Division I

(1) Dominica vs. (4) Northshore, 3:30 pm Court 1

(2) Mt. Carmel vs. (6) St. Joseph’s, 3:30 pm Court 3

Division II

(1) St. Thomas More vs. (4) Assumption, 11:50 a.m. Court 1

(2) Teurlings Catholic vs. (3) Ben Franklin, 11:50 a.m. Court 3

Division III

(1) Dunham vs. (4) Haynes Academy, 10 a.m. Court 1

(2) Archbishop Hannan vs. (3) ED White Catholic, 10 am Court 3

Division IV

(1) Newman vs. (5) Notre Dame, 1:40 pm Court 1

(2) Westminster Christian vs. (3) Central Catholic, 11:50 a.m. Court 2

Division V

(1) Country Day vs. (4) Ascension Episcopal, 10 a.m. Court 2

(2) Westminster Christian vs. (3) Central Catholic, 11:50 a.m., Court 2