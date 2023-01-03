Nimrod eyes continental Glory in 2023

President of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Musa Nimrod, says the federation’s aspiration for the year 2023 is to make a meaningful impact at international championships, as well as qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Nimrod said Nigerian volleyball could achieve the desired goals if major stakeholders were committed to the same course.

The country’s volleyball teams recorded some achievements on the continent last year, but Nimrod believes they can do better in 2023.

He said, “Our doors are open for sponsorships and support, as well as seeking partnership and MoU with corporate organizations that wish to key into the sport as a social responsibility to the Nigerian youths.

“Our aspiration this year includes making it to the numerous and important continental as well as global engagements vis-a-vis the 2023 African Games, 2023 African Youths Games and FIVB U-19 Boys World Youths Championship, as well as series of Beach Volleyball events, which will climax with the 2024 Olympics qualifiers, which Nigeria has registered to participate.

“The year 2023 is an opportunity to step up our commitment and dedication to our goals and objectives. This can only be achieved by our collective efforts and common desire for success as a federation.

“In 2022, we dared to expand our horizon to involve the National Division 2 Volleyball League and the Beach Volleyball Tour. Another category will be created this year for new entrants into the tour. The aim is to spread the opportunities of the game to all levels.”

Nimrod added, “Despite the failures, we believe we can do better and be better, but everything better can only be achieved with Unity of purpose and collective effort.

“No matter what challenges we faced, the past is now but a lesson. As we are ushered into the New Year, we have renewed hope for greater vision and better goals.”