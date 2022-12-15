Nimick, Sharp and Conerty Named 2022 United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-Americans

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Western Michigan senior Captains Daniel Nimick , Charlie Sharp and Eric Connerty have been named 2022 United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-Americans.

All-America First Team Selections

Daniel Nimick Senior, Defender (3.86, Biomedical Sciences)

Charlie Sharp Senior, Forward (3.79, Business)

All-America Second Team Selection

Eric Connerty Senior, Midfielder (3.85, Integrated Supply Management)

The 2022 Men’s Scholar All-American Soccer Teams, selected by the United Soccer Coaches, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. To be eligible for this honor, the student-athlete must be of junior Athletic status or higher, be in their second year at the respective institution, have at least a 3.40 cumulative grade point average, play a minimum of 75 percent of the games during the season of Nomination and be an elite player as supported by playing honors.

In addition to the scholastic honors, Nimick, Sharp, and Conerty have been highly decorated for their Athletic performances in 2022. All three were honored as All-Region and Nimick became the program’s third-ever All-American.

Nimick was named a First Team Scholar All-American by the USC. He was named Mid-American Conference Player of the Year, First Team All-MAC, College Sports Communicators Academic All-District, and USC First Team All-Region after tallying eight goals this season, with his five game-winning goals tying for sixth nationally. Nimick’s five game-winning goals are tied for the most in a single season in program history.

Sharp was also named a First Team Scholar All-American by the USC. He was named MAC Tournament MVP, First Team All-MAC, CSC Academic All-District, USC First Team All-Region, and CSC First Team Academic All-America after tallying 30 points, 11 goals, and eight assists.

Conerty was named a Second Team Scholar All-American by the USC. He was named First Team All-MAC, CSC Academic All-District, and USC Second Team All-Region after recording three goals and 11 assists for a total of 17 points. Conerty’s 11 assists are tied for seventh in the nation and are the second-most in program history for a single season.

The three co-captains led Western Michigan to a historic season in 2022, winning its second and last-ever Mid-American Conference Championship with a 16-3-2 overall record. The Broncos made their third NCAA Tournament appearance and second Sweet Sixteen appearance in program history, while recording new program records for consecutive wins (9) and total points (143). WMU closed the season as the top-ranked defense in the nation, ranking first nationally in goals-against-average (.471 per game), first in save percentage (.886), second in goal differential (+33), and fourth in win-loss-tie percentage (.810).