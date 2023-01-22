Nimari Burnett reportedly returning for Alabama men’s basketball

Multiple outlets have reported that Alabama guard Nimari Burnett will return from his wrist injury for tonight’s game at Missouri. The team confirmed the news on social media about 20 minutes before the 5 pm tipoff.

Burnett underwent left wrist surgery in December and head coach Nate Oats originally provided a six-to-eight-week timeline. In about five weeks, Burnett was out of a brace and cast and warmed up Saturday pregame in Mizzou Arena.

“He’s returned to practice in a limited role,” Oats said on Friday ahead of No. 4 Alabama’s road game. “He’s been able to shoot on the side. He’s gotten the cast and brace off. He had a heavy tape job, but shoot, we’re gonna see how he responds.

Listen, he’s been in practice the past two days and he hasn’t been cleared to do everything in practice but enough. … He’s close. He’s getting real close here in the next few games.”

When Burnett left the lineup, he was shooting 35 percent from three-point range and averaged 7.9 points per game. The Texas Tech transfer was a five-star recruit in high school and should give the backcourt another depth option as he returns to form.

