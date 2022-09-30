Nils Lundkvist scores a power-play goal in the Stars’ preseason loss to the Wild

Stars defenseman Nils Lundkvist followed a solid preseason debut in Dallas with a goal during Thursday’s 5-2 loss to Minnesota on Thursday night.

Lundkvist scored a power-play goal in the third period, ripping a one-timer from the point through traffic in front of the Wild net. It was one of Lundkvist’s five shots on goal (tied for the team lead) and game-high nine shot attempts on Thursday.

“Yeah, he has a really good shot,” Stars forward Roope Hintz said. “I’ve been seeing that in practice, too. Looks like it’s a relaxed shot, but it’s heavy, so it’s nice.”

Lundkvist’s slap shot is sneaky since it emanates from a slight 5-11, 187-pound frame. But it was something that he unleashed multiple times on Thursday night, particularly from up top on the power play.

When the Stars practiced their power play earlier this week, Lundkvist lined up in the left circle, which would allow him one-timer opportunities with his slap shot.

At 5 on 5, Lundkvist played 13:13 with Miro Heiskanen. When that pair was on the ice, the Stars had 16 shot attempts to Minnesota’s seven. It also allowed Heiskanen to play his natural left side with the righty Lundkvist.

“I liked Lundkvist’s game,” Stars Coach Pete DeBoer said. “I thought he was good again for us tonight.”

The Stars traded Conditional first-round pick and fourth-round Picks to acquire Lundkvist from the Rangers last week.

+++

