Nils Lundkvist returns to the lineup, Jake Oettinger stays in goal

Defenseman Nils Lundkvist will return to the lineup after a three-game hiatus as a healthy scratch, replacing Joel Hanley. Lundkvist last played at Colorado on Nov. 26.

With three right-handed defensemen and three lefties, it’s likely that Dallas reverts to their old defensive pairings: Miro Heiskanen with Colin Miller, Ryan Suter with Lundkvist and Esa Lindell with Jani Hakanpää.

Lundkvist could also see some power play time. During Stars practice on Monday, they rotated in with Ryan Suter at the point on the second unit. No one else rotated in for Mason Marchment (net-front), Denis Gurianov (left flank), Tyler Seguin (bumper) or Wyatt Johnston (right flank).

When Lundkvist was in the lineup and on the power play, he was on the left flank, but DeBoer said playing him at the point “is an option.”

“I think his skill set is probably better for being up top than on the flank, although we did play him on the flank,” DeBoer said. “I think long-term, that’s where he’s going to play. That is an option that we’ll start to at least have him as a possibility there, depending on how things are going. The power play’s been pretty good, so don’t want to screw around with it too much.”

Rebound for Oettinger?

Goaltender Jake Oettinger will start against the Maple Leafs, one game after he allowed four goals in two periods to Minnesota before he was pulled. DeBoer said he talked with Oettinger on Monday morning before practice.

“I like allowing my goalies to battle through,” DeBoer said. “I don’t believe in pulling goalies quickly. That’s not my philosophy. Sometimes, it’s performance-related when we do it, and sometimes, it’s not. It’s to give the team a spark. I think [Sunday], it was more the latter. I told him I didn’t love the first goal, but other than that, I didn’t think he could do much on the other ones.”

Since returning from a lower-body injury on Nov. 11, Oettinger has a .895 save percentage and 3.29 goals against average in 10 games played.

Showtime

Tuesday’s game against the Maple Leafs will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu. ESPN+ will not be blacked out in Dallas, and the game will not be carried on Bally Sports Southwest.

Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Ray Ferraro (analyst) and Emily Kaplan (reporter) will call the game. There will also be a “Star Watch” presentation with isolated cameras and stats following Robertson and Marner.

Josh Bogorad and Daryl “Razor” Reaugh will still call the game on The Ticket.

On Thursday, the ESPN Daily podcast Hosted by Pablo Torre will also feature Kaplan and focus on Robertson’s rise this season.

— After missing Monday’s practice for a maintenance day, Roope Hintz was on the ice for optional morning skate Tuesday, and is expected to play against the Maple Leafs.

— Stars prospect Logan Stankoven was invited to Canada’s National Junior Team selection camp on Monday. He is expected to make the team for the second straight time.

