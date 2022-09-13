Niles launched the Last Call Before Fall arts festival Saturday.

Thirty-two artists displayed their work Saturday as the Village of Niles launched a new arts festival called Last Call Before Fall.

Fest-goers were also able to get food from booths set up by local restaurants and eat while listening to two live bands, Stardusters Jazz Combo and Bagstop.

Artist Eileen Mattimore shows off her moss art during Saturday’s “Last Call Before Fall” art show and festival at the Niles Civic Center Plaza, September 10, 2022. (Brian O’Mahoney for the Pioneer Press) (Brian O’Mahoney/Pioneer Press)

Katie Schneider, the village’s community events coordinator, said nearly 1,000 art lovers came out to browse and listen, and that the sunny September weather didn’t hurt.

“We were very happy with how it all came out. For a first-time event, the artists were for the most part very satisfied,” she said.

Among the creations artists offered were pottery, jewelry, prints, paintings, water colors, acrylics, scarves, sweaters and drip art.

Artist Sacha Foxx shows off her creations during Saturday’s “Last Call Before Fall” art show and festival at the Niles Civic Center Plaza, September 10, 2022. (Brian O’Mahoney for the Pioneer Press) (Brian O’Mahoney/Pioneer Press)

The fest was an initiative of the village’s Arts and Culture Master Plan, she said, which aims to allow people to see and experience art as well as to allow artists to share and sell their creations.

Because the event was a new initiative, Schneider said artists could secure a spot for as little as $35, which is well below what most art fairs charge, although tent and chair rental and access to electricity cost more. The village’s costs were minimal, she noted.

“We now have to decide what direction to take,” she observed. “We will definitely do it again next year, but maybe with more artists, and we’ll look at the times, and the day.”

Seven-year-old Jonathan Hernandez accepts a balloon sculpture during Saturday’s “Last Call Before Fall” art show and festival at the Niles Civic Center Plaza, September 10, 2022. (Brian O’Mahoney for the Pioneer Press) (Brian O’Mahoney/Pioneer Press)

Artist Stanislaw Kielar shows his paintings during Saturday’s “Last Call Before Fall” art show and festival at the Niles Civic Center Plaza, September 10, 2022. (Brian O’Mahoney for the Pioneer Press) (Brian O’Mahoney/Pioneer Press)

Maggie O’Hehir gets a kiss from her sister Emma as the Twins wait for their balloon sculptures during Saturday’s “Last Call Before Fall” art show and festival at the Niles Civic Center Plaza, September 10, 2022. (Brian O’Mahoney for the Pioneer Press) (Brian O’Mahoney/Pioneer Press)