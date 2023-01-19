Nikola Jokic passes Alex English to become the Nuggets’ all-time assists leader

Already the Denver Nuggets all-time leading rebounder, Nikola Jokic passed Hall of Famer Alex English to become the franchise leader in assists on Wednesday night.

Jokic recorded his 3,680th career assist in the third quarter on an inbounds pass to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who threw down an uncontested dunk.

Jokic received a standing ovation and his teammates made sure to appreciate the moment.

“We clapped a little bit,” said Jamal Murray. “That’s a lot of passes. That’s pretty impressive.”

English thought so, too.

“I knew that eventually my all-time assist record would be broken. I’m honored to see that it’s 2 time, I mean 3 time MVP of the NBA do it. Congrats big fella,” English posted on his Twitter account.

English compiled 3,679 assists in 837 games with the Nuggets. This was Jokic’s 568th career game.

Navigating foul trouble, Jokic finished with his second straight 30-point triple-double (31 points, 11 rebounds, 13 assists) as Denver rallied to beat Minnesota 122-118.

Regarded as one of the greatest passing big men in NBA history, Jokic is averaging a career-high 9.9 assists this season. And he’s been a tear lately.

Jokic has dished out at least 10 assists in three consecutive games and has recorded double digit assists in 11 of his previous 16 games.

He currently ranks second in the NBA in total assists and third in assists per game.