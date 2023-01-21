Nikola Jokic misses Nuggets’ win over Pacers due to hamstring tightness

DENVER (AP) — Denver big man Nikola Jokic missed the Nuggets’ game against Indiana on Friday night because of tightness in his left hamstring.

They didn’t need him.

Jamal Murray posted his first career triple-double as Denver extended its winning streak to nine games by routing the Indiana Pacers 134-111.

Murray finished with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds to turn in his best Jokic imitation.

Jokic, who leads the league in triple-doubles, had a courtside seat for the Jamal Murray Show and congratulated his point-guard teammate after the feat.

Jokic sat out a game last week to rest a sore right wrist. He also missed three games in November due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

The two-time reigning NBA MVP has triple-doubles in five of his last six games. He’s averaging 25.1 points, 11 rebounds and 9.9 assists this season.

Forward Vlatko Cancar also sat out because of an illness not related to COVID-19.

Forward Jeff Green retuned after missing 14 games with a fractured hand.

Nuggets Assistant David Adelman served as the acting head coach for a third straight game. Head Coach Michael Malone remained out after entering the league’s health and safety protocols.