Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History On Sunday Night In Nuggets-Hornets Game

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets defeated the Charlotte Hornets 119-115 on Sunday night to pick up their fourth win in their last five games, but the key storyline that came out of this game was Jokic’s Massive performance.

Playing in a total of 40 minutes, just the second time he has eclipsed the 40-minute mark all season long, Jokic recorded 40 points, a career-high 27 rebounds and 10 assists. This was his second 40-point night of the season, his second 40-point night in three games, his fifth triple-double of the season and this was Jokic’s 81st career triple-double.

