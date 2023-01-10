Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History In Monday’s Nuggets-Lakers Game

The Denver Nuggets have been Rolling as of late, winning 12 of their last 15 games heading into Monday night’s Showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers and they came out victorious in this game as well, beating the Lakers 122-109 to improve to 122-109 .

Currently sitting at the top of the Western Conference standings, the Nuggets are one of the more balanced teams in the entire NBA this season and after winning back-to-back MVP awards, Nikola Jokic is only focused on winning and trying to take his team to the NBA Finals.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button