Nikola Jokic-Less Nuggets Return Home to Face Knicks

Denver leads the NBA in field-goal percentage at 50.4 and is fifth in scoring at 117.1 points a game. However, the Nuggets will be without their best player and two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who entered the health and safety protocol on Tuesday night.

Jokic is averaging nearly a triple-double this year (20.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 8.9 assists) and is the center of Denver’s offense. He is the second Nuggets player to enter the protocol; Bones Hyland was ruled out an hour before Denver’s road loss to Boston on Friday night and missed Sunday’s win at Chicago.

He will also be out Wednesday night, while forward Aaron Gordon is listed as questionable with a non-COVID illness.

New York can’t relax just because the Nuggets are without their Offensive catalyst; Denver still has plenty of weapons. In addition, the Knicks are without one of their best post defenders, Mitchell Robinson, who has a sprained right knee.

“I think with Mitch being out, that changes the defense a lot as well because he’s just, what is he, top five in blocks every year?” Barrett said. “That changes a lot, but when one man is down, we’ve got to figure it out.”

Without Jokic, Hyland, and possibly Gordon missing, more pressure will be on Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. to ramp up their Offensive games. Porter was almost invisible in the loss to the Celtics (seven points) but followed that up with a 31-point performance against the Bulls.

Porter said he apologized to Coach Michael Malone for not being on top of his game in Boston.

“You’ve got to grow,” Porter told The Denver Post. “You can’t always blame other people. Sometimes, you’re the common denominator, so I’m always trying to see what I can do to grow.”

Porter’s self-awareness and bounce-back game made an impression on Malone.

“That, in and of itself, is maturity,” Malone said. “That, in and of itself, is ownership.”