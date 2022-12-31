Nikola Jokić Leads NBA MVP Race Heading Into 2023

As the NBA season nears its midpoint, the standings have started to find their footing. In the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics have established a 2.5 game lead over the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets while the Western Conference remains up for grabs with the New Orleans Pelicans and Denver Nuggets tied for first. Aside from team results, the NBA has tracked the MVP race as players continue to log incredible performances day after day. Heading into 2023, here’s a breakdown of where the Kia Race to the MVP Ladder is at now.

Claiming the lead, back-to-back NBA MVP Nikola Jokić has demanded consideration for a third award as he has carried the Nuggets to tie for first in the West with his near-triple double season average. Close behind him, Jayson Tatum has been ranked second as he and Jaylen Brown have led the Celtics to the best record in the NBA thus far. Following a historic 60/21/10 performance, Luka Dončić rounds out the top three as a scoring maniac who is averaging 33.7 points per game, just a tenth of a point below league leader Joel Embiid.

Peep the rest of the list below and let us know who you think will be awarded the Michael Jordan Trophy this season.

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans And Morant, Memphis Grizzlies Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

In other sports news, LeBron James had a statement game in celebration of his 38th birthday, dropping a season-high 47 points.