Nikola Jokic, Donovan Mitchell named NBA Players of the Week

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 9.

Check out their highlights from the past week of action.

Nikola Jokic | Denver Nuggets

The reigning back-to-back Kia NBA MVP averaged 36.0 points, 17.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists during a 2-1 week for Denver. Jokic made history on Sunday vs. Charlotte with a 40-point, 27-rebound, 10-assist triple-double. The 6-foot-11 center is averaging 25.2 points, 10.9 rebounds and 9.0 assists for the season. The Nuggets (18-11) are currently tied for 2nd in the Western Conference standings.

In legendary company 👏

Donovan Mitchell | Cleveland Cavaliers

The dynamic guard led Cleveland to a 3-1 week with averages of 32.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists. His week was highlighted by a 41-point performance in a win over the Pacers, his second game with 40-plus points this month. The Cavaliers (20-11) are currently in 3rd place in the Eastern Conference standings.

