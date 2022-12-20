Nikola Jokic, Donovan Mitchell named NBA Players of the Week
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 9.
NBA Players of the Week for Week 9.
West: Nikola Jokic (@nuggets)
East: Donovan Mitchell (@cavs) pic.twitter.com/flU6vZeE7g
— NBA (@NBA) December 19, 2022
Check out their highlights from the past week of action.
Nikola Jokic | Denver Nuggets
The reigning back-to-back Kia NBA MVP averaged 36.0 points, 17.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists during a 2-1 week for Denver. Jokic made history on Sunday vs. Charlotte with a 40-point, 27-rebound, 10-assist triple-double. The 6-foot-11 center is averaging 25.2 points, 10.9 rebounds and 9.0 assists for the season. The Nuggets (18-11) are currently tied for 2nd in the Western Conference standings.
> Video Box Scores
In legendary company 👏 pic.twitter.com/1gJHbjoI6s
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 19, 2022
Donovan Mitchell | Cleveland Cavaliers
The dynamic guard led Cleveland to a 3-1 week with averages of 32.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists. His week was highlighted by a 41-point performance in a win over the Pacers, his second game with 40-plus points this month. The Cavaliers (20-11) are currently in 3rd place in the Eastern Conference standings.
> Video Box Scores
🕷️ Week.@nba | #LetEmKnow
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 19, 2022