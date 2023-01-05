Nikola Jokic, Christian Wood Among Top Plays

The NBA schedule features four games on the Thursday Night schedule, including nationally televised matchups between the Boston Celtics visiting the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers visiting the Denver Nuggets. There are plenty of player props to cash in on, and I have included two Picks that I love for tonight!

NBA Player Props & Picks

Christian Wood, Over 18.5 Points (-115)

Spread Celtics -3 Time | TV 7:30 pm ET | TNT Best Line PointsBet

The Mavericks made the decision to insert Christian Wood into the starting lineup on December 17th against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Since then, the Mavericks are 6-2 straight up, but more importantly, Wood has been scoring the basketball consistently for the Mavericks. He is averaging 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game over this span.

He has also seen an uptick in minutes per game to 32.2. Consequently, Wood has scored 19 or more points in five straight games for the Mavericks. This should be a favorable spot for him because he scored 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the previous meeting with the Celtics this season.

If the Celtics’ game plan is to double-team Luka Doncic tonight, that should open up more opportunities for Wood. Take the over on Wood’s points prop up to 19.5.

Nikola Jokic, Over 11.5 Rebounds (-125)

Spread Nuggets -5 Time | TV 10 pm ET | TNT Best Line FanDuel

I am zoning in on the two-time reigning MVP, Nikola Jokic, to clean up the glass tonight.

Jokic continues to dominate on the floor and fill up the stat sheet. However, his dominance on the glass against the Clippers stands out as he has grabbed 13 or more rebounds in six straight games against them.

Earlier this season, Jokic grabbed 13 rebounds in just 32 minutes against the Clippers. Furthermore, the Clippers are allowing close to 44 rebounds per game, which ranks 17th in the NBA.

The Clippers in particular have had trouble keeping opposing bigs off the glass as they are allowing opposing centers to average 14 rebounds per game. This line is a bit conservative at 11.5 rebounds, and I like it up to 12.5.