Niko Padilla’s return as Nichols men’s soccer team Rolling as CCC Tournament approaches

While going to make a tackle early in Nichols’ 2021 soccer season, Niko Padilla Tore his left quadriceps muscle. He tried to come back from the injury – too soon – “his passion took over,” Coach Chris Traina said – and ended up playing in just six games last year as a junior.

The Bison finished 5-9 and missed the Commonwealth Coast Conference tournament for the first time in 13 years. Nichols won the title in 2010 and 2014.

“We’re a different team when he’s not on the field,” said Traina, who is in his 18th season at Nichols. “He’s just that much of a Catalyst and a leader.”

Padilla, who grew up in Worcester and was a six-year varsity player at Holy Name High for Coach Gerry Padilla, his cousin, patiently and purposefully rehabbed his quad throughout the offseason. They came back strong, and, with three goals and six assists, ranks among Nichols’ leading scorers.

“It was frustrating not being able to play with my team (last season),” Padilla said after Monday’s practice. “I worked really hard in the offseason to get back with my team and get us back into the postseason.”

Last week, Padilla lifted Nichols to a pair of crucial victories by scoring both game-winning goals. He netted the only goal, off a pass from Douglas’ Aidan Ferguson, at 30:28 against Gordon, and buried a penalty kick at 58:23 to put the Bison ahead of the University of New England, 2-1. Nichols (9-6-3, 2-3-3) won the game, 3-1, and secured a CCC playoff spot.

“At the beginning of last week,” Padilla said, “we, as a team, said we had to come together and lock in and decided, ‘This is it. We need these two games.’ From the defense to the offense is a team performance. I took charge and led the way.”

Padilla was one of five starters, including Will Savage, who was a 100-goal scorer at Millbury High, to miss most or all of the 2021 season due to injury. Savage is having a terrific sophomore season. He leads Nichols and ranks second in the CCC in scoring (10-3-23).

Traina first saw Padilla play when he was 12 years old and starring for FC United. Traina thought then if Padilla grew a bit by high school – he did, from 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-8 – he would love to Recruit him to Nichols.

“We were very lucky to get him,” Traina said.

His junior year at Holy Name, Padilla helped lead the Naps to the Central Mass. Division 3 final.

Padilla made his mark as a freshman at Nichols with a goal and an assist in the Bison’s CCC quarterfinal win over WNEC.

“He’s a strong and very technical player,” Traina said. “I’ve been here for a while and I can count on one hand the guys who are at his skill level and soccer IQ. You get those special kids that come through your life and those are the kids you remember forever.”

Padilla, a finance major, is an excellent student and a CCC All-Academic honoree. Padilla is a co-captain with junior Jealous Ratcliffe and the pair oversees the team’s study hall.

“Niko is a great leader off the field as well,” Traina said. “He keeps the guys motivated and teaches them to buy in, trust the process when things are tough.”

Padilla will take advantage of Nichols’ 4+1 Program and return next year to pursue his Master’s in business administration and play another year of soccer.

Padilla dyes his hair a different color before the start of each season. This year, they went with Nichols green.

“It’s lucky,” they said with a laugh.

“It means everything to be back in the playoffs,” Padilla said, “to show last year’s freshmen what it’s like to be a Bison.”

Roth is good as gold for Lancers

Max Roth’s Worcester State ice hockey teammates have nicknamed him “The Gold Medalist.” He is taking the moniker in stride and with a lot of pride.

In July, Roth helped lead Team USA to a gold medal at the Maccabiah Games in Israel. The Maccabiah Games are quadrennial Jewish Olympics and a celebration of Jewish unity, culture and heritage through world athletic competition.

Team USA beat Canada, 5-1, in the gold medal game.

“It was unbelievable to be part of an international tournament,” Roth, a WSU senior defenseman, said. “Our team was tight knit from the first day to the last day. I left there with friendships I’ll have for the rest of my life.”

Roth recently just caught up with one of his Team USA teammates, George Weinerwho plays at Wentworth.

Roth, who is Worcester State’s first gold medalist, currently keeps his medal near his desk in his off-campus apartment, but plans to make a display case with the medal and his No. 16 Team USA jersey to give to his parents, Alan and Sedge. Roth is from Chicago.

The Lancers, who finished 11-13-2 (8-8-2 MASCAC) last season, Coach Bob Deraney’s first at WSU, return a lot of experience and talent and have high expectations for 2022-23.

“The players have taken advantage of the offseason,” said Deraney, a former Worcester Railers Assistant who coached the Providence College Women’s team for 19 years, “and are eager to show how much they each have improved and built off all the success we had last season.”

In 2021-22, Roth played in 25 games, scored seven goals and had nine assists, and earned first-team All-MASCAC honors.

This season, Roth will serve as a Captain along with Henry Bruckner, Nick Pennucci of Worcester and Sean Gavin.

The Lancers open Friday against Assumption in the Woo Cup at Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center.

“I’m incredibly excited for this season,” Roth said. “I think it’s going to be such an awesome year. With everything our coaches built and pretty much having our whole team back, we are prepared to have one of the most successful years since I’ve been here.”

Bob Cousy Award candidates announced

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the 20 watch-list candidates for the 2023 Bob Cousy Award.

The award, named after the Holy Cross and Boston Celtics Legend and Worcester resident, recognizes the top point guard in Division 1 men’s college basketball and is in its 20th year.

The candidates are: Jahvon Quinerly (Alabama), Kerr Crisis (Arizona), Wendell Green Jr. (Auburn), Isaiah Stevens (Colorado State), Ryan Nembhard (Creighton), Antoine Davis (Detroit Mercy), Jeremy Roach (Duke), Sahvir Wheeler (Kentucky), Darius McGhee (Liberty), Kendrick Davis (Memphis), Caleb Love (North Carolina), Grant Sherfield (Oklahoma), Max Abmas (Oral Roberts), Will Richardson (Oregon), Yuri Collins (St. Louis), Mike Miles Jr. (TCU), Tyrese Hunter (Texas), Jordan Walker (UAB), Tyger Campbell (UCLA) and Clark sizzled (Virginia).

Fan voting opens Friday. In late January, the watch list will be trimmed to 10, and in late February narrowed to five finalists, who will be presented to Cousy and the hall of fame’s selection committee.

For more information, visit hoophallawards.com.

Head of the Class

• Holy Cross senior Katie Quinn of Holden scored the winning goal in a 2-0 soccer win at Navy. The former Wachusett Regional star found the back of the net in the 14th minute off an assist from Claire Carew. The win was the first for HC in Annapolis since the Mids joined the Patriot League in 1994.

• Senior Christina Leonard of Marlborough set an Assumption field hockey single-game record with five goals against Franklin Pierce. Her five goals are the most in a game in Division 1 or Division 2 this season.

• University of New England freshman field hockey defender Shelley Tremblay of Barre led UNE’s defensive unit in a shutout of Commonwealth Coast Conference Rival Endicott. Tremblay was responsible for several of the team’s seven blocked shots as the Nor’easters posted their fifth shutout of the year and wrapped up the CCC regular-season title.

• Anna Maria Graduate goalkeeper Walter Santiago posted two victories, including his first career shutout with seven saves against Regis. His efforts helped the AmCats stay alive in the GNAC playoff race.

• Assumption freshman defender Joey Bianco scored his first two goals. He gave the Greyhounds a 2-1 lead over SNHU with a header in the 37th minute, and scored the opening goal against Bentley.

