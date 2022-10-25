Niko Padilla’s return as Nichols men’s soccer team Rolling as CCC Tournament approaches

While going to make a tackle early in Nichols’ 2021 soccer season, Niko Padilla Tore his left quadriceps muscle. He tried to come back from the injury – too soon – “his passion took over,” Coach Chris Traina said – and ended up playing in just six games last year as a junior.

The Bison finished 5-9 and missed the Commonwealth Coast Conference tournament for the first time in 13 years. Nichols won the title in 2010 and 2014.

“We’re a different team when he’s not on the field,” said Traina, who is in his 18th season at Nichols. “He’s just that much of a Catalyst and a leader.”

Padilla, who grew up in Worcester and was a six-year varsity player at Holy Name High for Coach Gerry Padilla, his cousin, patiently and purposefully rehabbed his quad throughout the offseason. They came back strong, and, with three goals and six assists, ranks among Nichols’ leading scorers.

