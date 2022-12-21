Nike Teases Stunning New Air Max Golf Shoes Set To Drop Real Soon

Nike is a sports brand that has never failed to amaze its consumers. Nike’s Collaboration with golf started in 1984. When the company decided to shift its focus to golf apparel and shoes. Even after 38 years of their collaboration, the release of every new sneaker makes the hype bigger than ever seen. Nike Air Max 1 Golf “Sport Red” will be the latest edition.

Nike’s reimagination continues. The classic color is being modified into gold-ready silhouettes, in their upcoming arrivals of the Air Max 1 Golf “Sport Red.”

Nike and its latest arrivals in Collaboration with golf

The whole golf community is reeling with Joy at Nike’s announcement of their new release in Collaboration with the sport. The spring of 2023 has something in store for the lovers of golf and sneakers. The posters for Nike’s new release have already been posted on the Instagram handle of Hyper Beasts.

The Nike Air Max 1 Golf has the original “Sport Red” color blocking just like that of the Tinker Hatfield colorway. The company has kept it close to the original with little additions and subtractions. Nike, which is well-known for its quality, has decided to stick with previous materials for their upcoming releases. The synthetic overlays are a replica of the original Air Max 1. The best part about it is that it doesn’t let your feet get sweaty.

The Max Air Unit cushions built into these upcoming shoes have only improved their comfort from the first tee to the final green. Clearly, Nike has improved the original Air Max 1 to give it a premium touch. These beauties are expected to be released in the spring of 2023. The company has set its release prices at $130 USD.

Nike’s timeline in the sport of golf

The debut of the Nike Air Max 1 was in 1987. According to golf digest, Nike’s journey with golf started in 1984 with the release of first-line shirts and shoes. Their first ever edition came to be known as “Turnberry,” a hot edition at the time. In 1989, Nike released their first golf gloves with seamless palm technology. The company first releases Woods-branded shoes in 1996. Tiger Woods signed a five-year, $40 million contract with Nike. Since then, the company has signed a lot of prominent golfers. And they have released numerous editions of shoes.

The collaboration of Nike with golf has been an honest and monogamous relationship to say the least. One can hence understand the hype of the upcoming Nike Air Max 1 Golf sneakers. Comment below with how excited you are for the release of these beauties.

