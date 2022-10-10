Nike signs five basketball players to NIL deals

Nike has made its biggest statement yet in the NIL game.

The Sportswear and sneaker Giant has announced the signing of five basketball players, ranging from high school to college level. It’s the first big-time move the company has made. Nike slowly pieced together a roster in Year 1 of NIL, inking Athletes such as Stanford Women’s golfer Rachel Heck and UCLA soccer player Reilyn Turner.

Now the company is making its move in basketball. Bronny James, Caitlin Clark, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner and Judea Watkins have all signed with the sneaker magnet. Signing the Athletes aligns with Nike’s mission statement, which is “inspiring young Athletes who are leading the way now — both on the court and in their communities.”

It also sets the company up to be in a strong position to ink long-term deals for the next generation of basketball stars.

James is the oldest son of LeBron James and is a senior at Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles. As part of his agreement with Nike, he will continue to promote and positively impact communities with the LeBron James Family Foundation.

“For as long as I can remember, Nike’s been a part of my family,” Bronny James said in a statement. “Getting a chance to team up with them and continue my family’s Legacy both on the court and in the community is wild — it really means a lot to me.”

A senior guard at Stanford, Haley Jones helped secure a national title this in 2021 and was named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player. The senior averaged 13.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game last season.

“Basketball has given me so much over the years. I’m excited about the opportunity this partnership presents — to give back to my community in more ways than I ever imagined possible,” Jones said in a release.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark is one of the most accomplished players in the Women’s game. A Consensus first-team All-American in 2022, she was also the Big Ten Player of the Year. She’s the first player to win the Dawn Staley Guard of the Year Award in back-to-back years.

“I grew up watching Nike Athletes across all sports play their game,” Clark said. “They have inspired me to work hard and make a difference. I’m humbled to be part of this first Nike basketball class and passionate about inspiring the next.”

Nike has also signed DJ Wagner and Judea Watkins — two high school stars. This is not Wagner’s first move with Nike. They previously signed on with Drake’s Nike sub-label NOCTA. Watkins is also a senior at Sierra Canyon and was the 2021-22 California Gatorade Player of the Year.

As part of her deal with Nike, Watkins will work with the company to With Nike, help revitalize basketball spaces across LA and “redefine the future of Women’s basketball.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.