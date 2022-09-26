Nike Sibande biggest x-factor for 2022-23 season

6th-year senior Nike Sibande has been cleared to go for the upcoming season for Pittsburgh Basketball. What kind of impact will he have on the court?

Technically, Nike Sibande is entering his third season with Pittsburgh Basketball after spending the previous three years at Miami (OH). Yet it doesn’t feel that way if you’re a Panther observer. That’s because neither of the first two years went the way it was supposed to for the scoring guard.

Before the NCAA passed the “one-time transfer rule”, players who transferred out before graduating had to get a waiver, which the previous program/coaching staff had to sign off on. However, the Redhawks wouldn’t agree and the NCAA ruled Sibande ineligible for the start of the 2020-21 season. He would end up playing in 14 games, averaging 6.9 ppg overall.

Last season was supposed to be when Sibande took over in the backcourt as the veteran returnee. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury during Pittsburgh’s exhibition matchup right before the start of the season and missed all of 2021-22. The impact was devastating to the backcourt, lacking a double-digit contributor that can create his own offense.

It’s hopefully different for both the player and team heading into the 2022-23 campaign. The Panthers rebuild the roster this offseason, Landing seven newcomers including multiple guards. And they have one more now that Sibande is good to go.

Pitt’s Nike Sibande (ACL) has been fully cleared for all basketball related activities, per Jeff Capel. Sibande DNP last season and averaged 6.9 PPG and 3 RPG during the 2020-21 season. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 24, 2022

The 6’4 guard is not only a career 14.0 ppg scorer in 111 games played, but Sibande also showed that he can play in the ACC. During the ladder stages of the 2020-21 season, the veteran guard had 23 and 24 points in two of the final three games. He’s not going to be asked to play 35+ minutes, but the guard is capable of being a key part of the Panthers’ rotation.

With returning guard Jamarius Burton joined by transfers Nelly Cummings and Greg Elliott and four-star freshman Dior Johnson, the backcourt has plenty of talent. Where Sibande fits into the equation remains to be seen and there’s not much history to go off of because he hasn’t been available at the start of either of the past two seasons.

Since he’s familiar with the system, that could give Sibande an edge to start at the three-spot, since Burton can play all three spots and be a potential 6th Man. Or, the team could opt to have him come off the bench as well.

Considering that they’re so many new faces on this team, Nike Sibande might as well be newcomer No. 8 is the roster. How he fits into the new-look team is a question based on the limited history, but after years of waiting, Pittsburgh will finally get to see the impact this transfer will have on the program.