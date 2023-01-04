‘Nike is a Disgrace’: Golf Fans Have Mixed Reactions Towards Tom Kim For Opting for Nike Apparel Sponsorship

The famous golf world prodigy, Tom Kim, has recently been in the news for his much talked about deal with the Athletic apparel giant, Nike. As the news of the South Korean professional golfer being Sponsored by Nike through the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Golf world failed to contain its excitement as well as its true opinions on the matter. It resulted in a bittersweet comment section filled with praise and contempt. This is how the events turned out for the professional and his sponsor.

Tom Kim signs a deal with Nike

The news of the Sentry Tournament of Champions is surrounding the golf town. The famous event marks the opening of the PGA Tour season of 2023.

As a matter of fact, the news surrounding the Sentry TOC has been surfacing frequently on social media lately. The recent one involves Tom Kim, the famous South Korean professional golfer, and his involvement with the sports apparel giant, Nike.

Sep 24, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; International Team golfer Tom Kim (right) reacts to his putt in front of Team USA golfer Xander Schauffele (left) on the third hole during the four-ball match play of the Presidents Cup golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

It has been confirmed that Nike has signed the deal with Tom Kim ahead of the Sentry TOC played in Hawaii. This has become the center of attention in the world of golf.

Tom Kim is the famous name for Kim Joo-Hyung, the South Korean professional golfer. he has registered several accolades in his short time as a pro and is famously referred to as the Golf World prodigy.

How did fans react to the new business decision of Kim?

Clearly, the Twitter world had a lot to say when the news of Tom Kim signing to be sponsored by Nike got confirmed. From praises for the brand to calling it a “disgrace”. Twitterati did not seem to have an off button on them. The comment section was brutal in expressing its opinion. However, Kim managed to have a few of the commentators appreciate his decision.

This is how the Twitter world reacted:

