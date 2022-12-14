Nike EYBL basketball adds 2023 event at Memphis Sports and Events Center

Five months after it opened its doors, the Memphis Sports and Events Center (MSEC) will be hosting one of the biggest basketball events in the country.

Antonio Perez, general manager of MSEC, confirmed with the Commercial Appeal that a Nike EYBL event scheduled for May 26-29, will be hosted at the facility.

The four-day event is part of the Nike EYBL basketball circuit, which makes stops in Dallas, Phoenix, Atlanta and Memphis before the Nike Peach Jam Finals in North Augusta, South Carolina, scheduled for July 3-9. Nike EYBL is one of the premier grassroots programs in the country. Memphis is also home to Nike’s largest distribution center in the world.

