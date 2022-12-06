Nike drops NBA star over his tweet promoting antisemitic film

Nike and NBA star Kyrie Irving have parted ways, a month after Irving tweeted a link to an antisemitic film. Irving has had an endorsement deal with the Oregon-based sneaker Giant since 2014 and has had several basketball shoes sold under his name. Nike suspended its relationship with Irving a month ago.

The seven-time All-Star plays for the Brooklyn Nets, which suspended Irving from the team over his support for the film, “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake up Black America.” Amazon has also attracted criticism for refusing to drop the 2018 film from its online offerings.

Irving Drew continued Criticism for an interview he did after the tweet Drew widespread condemnation, in which Irving declined to distance himself from antisemitism. Irving returned to the Nets last month after an eight-game suspension.

The online sports publication The Athletic reported Monday that Nike had severed ties with Irving permanently, citing an Unnamed Nike spokesperson. Other media outlets, including CNBC, confirmed the separation, Quoting Irving’s agent who said the parting was mutual.

“We have mutually decided to part ways and wish Nike the best in their future endeavors,” said Shetellia Riley Irving, Irving’s agent, according to the CNBC story.

The controversy over Irving’s comments reached the highest levels of professional basketball, with NBA commissioner Adam Silver saying Irving’s apparent endorsement of antisemitism was harmful, even if the commissioner doesn’t believe Irving supports such beliefs.

“He’s someone I’ve known for a decade, and I’ve never heard an antisemitic word from him or, frankly, hate directed at any group,” Silver told the New York Times, after speaking with Irving.

Later, Silver added, “Whether or not he is antisemitic is not relevant to the damage caused by the posting of hateful content.”

Without mentioning the break with Nike directly, Irving released two tweets Monday.

One Featured a gif with the words “There’s nothing more priceless than being free.”

Irving later sent another tweet saying he considers people who have bought his Merchandise to be “FAMILY.”

The antisemitism tweet was not Irving’s first time drawing attention for his views. Irving missed dozens of games after publicly defying New York City’s Mandate to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to use indoor gyms. That mandate ended in March, allowing Irving to resume competition.