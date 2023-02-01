Nike Airbrushes Script-Style Branding Onto The Air Max 1 Golf

Golf is bigger than ever, the audience is becoming increasingly younger by the day. And in response, Nike has begun Heavily investing in the sport, bringing some of their most notable offerings — the Air Jordan 4 “Bred,” Air Jordan 1 Low “Chicago,” Air Jordan 12 Low “Playoffs,” etc — to tee time . The Air Max 1, too, has quite the history with the sport, and will soon be hitting the green in a vibrant, airbrush-accented colorway.

Adopting a relatively iconic color combo — one often employed by the likes of Polo — this Air Max 1 Golf is helmed primarily by pink and green. Although both can be found across the shoe’s various details, such as the contrast stitching and eyelets, the latter mainly dresses the mudguard and the former the ripstop base. Elsewhere, white and black neutrals mark much of the accompanying fixtures, with the darker of the two bringing attention to the Swoosh, speckled laces/midsole, and airbrushed branding.

Enjoy a closer look at this Air Max 1 Golf right here. A firm release date has not yet been revealed, so sit tight as we await further updates.

In other news, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG EX White Sail was just revealed.