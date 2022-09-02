Nike Air More Uptempo “Basketball Leather” DZ5227-001

With its roots grown directly from the hard-nosed style of Bully ball present in the late 1990’s, the Scottie Pippen-endorsed model continues to breathe life from 1996 into the modern era of blacktop sneakers turned streetwear silhouettes. In Homage to the game that birthed its inception, the Nike Air More Uptempo is employing the smooth pebble grain textile of a basketball.

A majority of the real estate enjoys a simple offering of sweet cream cascading over the entirety of the upper, tongue construction and underfoot filling the sole unit and tread. Drawing direct inspiration from the titular texture of the rock and the net it drops through, the famed jumbo “AIR” lettering flaunts burnt orange textured leather and black trim mimicking the rubber Threading of the ball. Complimenting the back half of the design, a glossy black Swoosh is fitted amidst the grainy finish with thick nylon laces imitating the nets stitching concluding the heritage-filled model.

For a closer look at the basketball aesthetic of the Nike Air More Uptempo, enjoy official images of the pair below while we anticipate further release details being made available soon.

In other basketball related news, the highly anticipated Nike LeBron 20 “Violet Frost” was inadvertently released on Finish Line ahead of its scheduled October 15th release.

