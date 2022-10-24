Nike Air More Uptempo Basketball FD0669-100 Release Info

As the NBA begins its second week of play, more basketball products continue to hit shelves. The wave of superstar athletes revealing their new signature sneakers has come and gone, leaving fans with plenty of releases to look forward to as the season goes on. Expanding on this, Nike looks to celebrate the sport with an embossed collection of basketball-themed colorways on various sneakers. Previously Landing on the Air Force 1 Low and Dunk High, the theme now finds itself on one of the ’90s most iconic basketball sneakers, the Air More Uptempo.

The retro silhouette has seen lots of love this year as more and more colorways launch courtesy of the Swoosh. Now, it takes on an all-white makeover with “Royal Blue” accents scattered throughout the branding elements. Constructed of a tumbled leather upper, the sneaker’s classic “AIR” lettering finds itself with embossed basketball graphics while being outlined in “Royal Blue.” This shade is also spotted on the sneaker’s seven visible Swooshes, sockliner and “AIR” text on the outsole. Beyond this, the upper is backed by a white, Air-infused sole unit, completing the colorway.

Look for this Nike Air More Uptempo and its accompanying embossed basketball collection to hit shelves in the coming weeks via Nike and select Retailers at a price of $170 USD.

