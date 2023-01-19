Nike Air Max 1 Golf “White/Black” DV1403-110

Lately, the Air Max 1 has been back in the headlines for all the right reasons. Word of larger, true-to-the-original Air Max units colloquially named the “Big Bubble” has put a big smile on the faces of Air Max fanatics, while Golfers were treated to a slew of previews of the Air Max 1 Golf, the latest Air Max lifestyle shoe to hit the green.

Already revealed in the iconic “Sport Red” as well as a subdued black/white version, the Air Max 1 Golf appears once more in a simple white/black approach. Straightforward in its color-blocking (black mudguard and Swoosh, white leather quarter and white sport mesh), this Air Max 1 Golf will definitely exist with a second moniker – Panda. Can’t help but associate this upcoming release with that new age Dunk colorway, but it’s up to you to push that trend forward.

Currently, a release date or pricing info is not yet known for the Air Max 1 Golf, but we will likely learn soon (with more colorways confirmed to arrive).

