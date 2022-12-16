Nike Air Max 1 Golf Sport Red Release Date

Nike has spent the better part of 2022 working on their backswing. And to make sure they’re doing so in style, the brand has turned several of their most iconic releases into golf shoes. The Air Max 1 “Sport Red” is but the latest in the catalog, and it’ll likely be ready to hit the green early 2023.

Aside from the modified outsole, the Nike Air Max 1 Golf “Sport Red” is extremely faithful to the original colorway. From the materials used throughout the upper to the specific hues, the shoe is the spitting image of its decades-old counterpart, offering red mudguards and accents, white mesh inserts, and neutral gray overlays. If not for the “Golf” branding printed onto the outsole, it’s possible one wouldn’t know these were golf shoes at all.

For a closer, official look at the Nike Air Max 1 Golf “Sport Red,” see below. While a release date has not yet been revealed, we should learn more soon.

Nike Air Max 1 Golf

Release date: 2023

Color: N/A Mens: N/A

Style Code: N/A



