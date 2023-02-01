Nike Air Max 1 Golf “Always Fresh” 2023 Masters Augusta

Nike has reworked the Air Max 1 Golf for 2023, shedding the toothy Traction and synthetic uppers in favor of a truer construction to the OG. In-line colorways such as the “Sport Red” and some simple black/white options are in the works, but Nike’s also go some limited editions prepared for the sport’s biggest events of the year.

Here’s a first look at the Air Max 1 Golf “Always Fresh” made for the 2023 Masters Tournament at the historic Augusta in Georgia. Touching on the state’s official fruit, Nike covers the upper with peach skin colored suede overlays, while a light bone suede appears on the toe-box and ankle collar. Peach-themed logos appear on the insole and at the base of the quarter, with product stickers appearing on the heel. Special tongue labels and NIKE branding at the heel further add to the surprise, with “Always Fresh” appearing through the translucent outsole.

With the 2023 Masters Tournament scheduled for April 6th through the 9th, you can expect a release for this Air Max 1 Golf as well as the entire 2023 Masters Pack by Nike in late March or early April.

In other AM1 headlines, the Air Max 1 “Big Bubble” is set to return in March as part of the annual Air Max Day festivities.