Nik Tominec to retire at the end of the season







Share Tweet Share Share Email



The Swiss national team right wing and former Croatian NT member, Nik Tominechas decided to retire at the end of the current season.

The 31-year-old lefthander from Kadetten Schaffhausen has a problem with hips which forced him to stop in summer 2023.

Unfortunately, over the past few months I’ve had to realize that it’s already time to end my career at the end of the season. It’s a considered decision based on the condition of my body. The message my hip was sending me was clear. This decision was very difficult for me because I will miss everything that handball has given me as a player. This sport has rewarded me with more than I could ever dream of.”

Kadetten’s president Giorgio Behr:

Nik Tominec is our longest-serving player, a figure we can identify with and one of the best-known faces of this team. He has helped shape the team on and off the field for the past decade. I wish him that he can enjoy his last season and end it with a highlight.” Nik Tominec also emphasizes: “We have a lot planned for the next few months. It would be particularly nice to retire as a Swiss Champion in handball.”

Tominec has 11 seasons in the “orange jersey”. They won 5 national championships with Kadetten.