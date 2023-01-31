Nigeria’s U19 female team to take part in the world volleyball championship

Nigeria has been allocated a slot at the 2023 International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Girls’ U19 World Championship in Croatia and Hungary.

The Nigerian Volleyball Federation (NVBF) announced the development via its Facebook page is Monday.

FIVB was said to have informed Nigeria of the qualification in a message signed by Yiting Cao, manager of the department project.

Nigeria was directed to confirm participation, complete the attached entry form and return it by February 23.

Nigeria placed third at the 2022 CAVB Volleyball Girls’ U19 African Championship in Abuja, with Cameroon and Egypt taking the automatic ticket for the world championship.

However, the new development by FIVB will see three African countries represented at the tournament.

Musa Nimrod, president of NVBF, said the Nigerian ladies would use the slot judiciously and showcase their talent to the world.

“Cameroon and Egypt placed first and second respectively at the 2022 CAVB Volleyball Girls’ U19 African Championship in Abuja where they booked their tickets to the World Championship,” he said.

“The slot given to Nigeria by FIVB means we can showcase our talents to the world in Croatia and Hungary. The female players can also have the opportunity of being selected by scouts of foreign teams.”

The tournament is billed to be held from August 1 to 11.