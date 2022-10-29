Nigerian artist portrays freedom in Angola downtown | Heraldrepublican

ANGOLA – Goshen artist Sunday Mahaja has two of his sculptures on display in downtown Angola this year.

This has been a long journey for him before he was admitted by the jury of the Mayor’s Arts Council.

Mahaja first sent his sculptures to Angola public art program when he was still in Goshen College in 2010-2014. It was for his desire to become an artist that he came to America.

However, later he realized that it was not art, but freedom that dragged him to another continent.

Mahaja’s passion for art revealed itself earlier when he was still a child growing up in the Hausa Tribe in northern Nigeria. He remembers how as a child he used to find embers of burnt wood to draw on everything that came his way — from walls to pavement.

At that time, he was dreaming about becoming a painter. However, when he got his Scholarship from Goshen College, which was 25% in basketball and 75% in academics because Majaha had high SAT scores, and started to study art, in his sophomore year a lot of people were asking him what he was going to make out of his degree.

While Mahaja at first did not ask that question himself, as he was sure he would later make his living just as all other artists did in the past, gradually he started noticing that a lot of people learned how to paint in college. Mahaja did not see how what he was doing was different from everyone else.

It was about that time that he went to an exhibition when one of the artists made a wire sculpture of a small bike, and everyone was captivated by it.

“We used to make such things as toys when we were kids in Nigeria,” Mahaja chuckled. “Might it be that I would make everyone admire my works, if I make something like this, he thought, remembering his childhood in Nigeria.”

“I thought that was funny that people were captured by that and I just thought if I start making sculptures I am going to Blow everyone’s mind,” he said.

Mahaja’s parents didn’t think of buying toys for their kids. Not that they craved toys, they said. It was just that he and his friends used to make toys their parents never bought them from everything they could find, including coat hangers, flip flops and cans.

“You take a wire like a single wire or sometimes you take coat hangers, the ones that are not very strong, the regular ones, those that can bend,” said Mahaja. “And we cut them down, and make wheels, we take the flip-flops and make the tires for the wheels.”

They explained that they melt flip flops in cans to make the tires for their hand-made cars. Mahaja is sure that those were the skills he acquired in his childhood where children had to make their own toys that he started to apply in college to make sculptures.

“We tended to use our own hands to build stuff, we made little cars and bicycles, and pretty much whatever the kids are doing,” he said.

One of Mahaja’s college professors, John Mishler, a well-known artist in the area, taught Mahaja how to do basic welding. After graduating and working multiple jobs, at some point Mahaja got another degree from Ivy Tech and Vincennes University at the same time in welding, and he worked as a welder for 2 1/2 years getting professional experience.

He said he tried to apply for the Angola public art contest even when he was still in college, but he never got selected. This year he first applied for the summer exhibition, and he was not selected again. Later he got a letter indicating that Angola had more openings for the fall exhibit.

While earlier it might not have been time yet for Mahaja to exhibit his work in Angola downtown, this fall three of his sculptures — Dragon Wings, Royal Highness, and Happy Flier — would be selected if the jury had not decided to diversify the choice of artists.

Mahaja now works as a special education teacher with Goshen Community Schools. He uses recycled materials for his art, and he likes saying to himself that he is giving it a new life.

The artist said he is inspired by everything around him — what people talk about and what they do. But what inspires him most is freedom, the various forms of which he tries to portray in his art. They make lots of Birds because Birds are free.

When communicating with people, Mahaja tries to look into what freedoms they enjoy.