Nigeria Underage Male Handball Teams In The Finals Of IHF Trophy Tournament for Africa Zone 3 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast

Nigeria under 18 and under 20 Male handball teams are in the Finals of the IHF Trophy Tournament for Africa Zone 3 after winning their semi final matches on Friday at Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

The National Under 18 Male team tutored by Coach Emeka Nnamani celebrated joyfully after they defeated Niger Republic 29-24 in what was a cagey match, to qualify for the final

Nigeria’s Under 20 Male team led by Coach Fidelis Obi then capped it up as they comfortably defeated Burkina Faso 39-26.

The Nigeria teams will meet host Ivory Coast in the two categories as the under 18 team of Ivory Coast defeated Benin Republic 34 – 26 while the under 20 team defeated Niger Republic 34-28 and what will be a juicy final to behold.

The winners in both categories will participate in the continental phase of the IHF Trophy Tournament for Africa which will be held in Brazzaville, Congo from December 12 to 18, 2022.

