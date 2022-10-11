Nigeria U17 Star Scores Fastest Goal In History Of Russian Premier League





2019 Nigeria U17 star Olakunle Olusegun has written his name in the history books of the Russian Premier League by becoming the player to score the fastest goal in the history of the league.

He scored after just 8.9 seconds in his team FC Krasnodar’s 2-3 loss against Rostov. His curled effort from just outside the penalty area flew past Sergei Pesyakov for the opening goal of the game to set a new record for fastest goal scored.

His goal broke the record previously set by another Nigerian in Emmanuel Emenike who scored after ten seconds for Spartak Moscow in a win over Alania in 2012. Prior to his feat Alexei Bychkov held the record for scoring in the ninth second of the game against Rotor in 1999.

This season he has played 11 games and scored four goals. The former ABS FC forward has proven to be a shrewd signing since his move to the team from Fremad Anger of Denmark. He also had stints with FDC Vista, Botev Plovdiv and the B team of Krasnodar called Krasnodar 2.

For the Nigeria U17 team he scored three goals in ten games and was voted the best player at the WAFU B championship, where he also finished as the top scorer of the regional tournament. His goals propelled the team to the trophy.