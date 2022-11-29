Nigeria Male Handball Teams Intensify Preparations Ahead Of 2022 IHF Trophy

528 total views, 12 views today

By Our Correspondent

National U-18 and U-20 handball male teams have begun camping preparation in Lagos ahead of the International Handball Federation, IHF Trophy 2022, Africa Zone 3 which holds in Ivory Coast.

The two national teams coached by Coach Emeka Nnamani for the U-18 boys and Coach Fidelis Obi, the gaffer for the U-20 boys teams are undergoing Intensive training program at the Rowe Park Sports Center in Yaba, Lagos.

Several of the players invited for national team duties were involved at the recently concluded Prudent Energy Handball Premier League 2022 and the coaches feel their fitness level ahead of the Championship is in top shape.

Coach Fidelis and Coach Emeka both echoed the fact the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) have been supportive and they have been having the best camping experience for the teams respectively.

Nigeria will be participating in the IHF Trophy 2022 for Africa Zone 3 from the November 21 to the 27, 2022 which is the last for the Africa Zone.

Previous Championships for the IHF Trophy 2022 for the Africa Zone were held in Harare, Zimbabwe, Moroni in Comoros, Nairobi in Kenya and very recently Conakry in Guinea.

Nigeria U-18 Male Invited Players

KAREEM AJIBADE

TOJEMARINE Academy BUSARI A. BABATUNDE

EXPERIENCE KUTI JAMES AKOREDE

TOJEMARINE Academy MUKAILA FUAD GBOLAHAN

TOJEMARINE Academy CHUKWUKA MICHAEL

LAGOS SEASIDER BOYS LAWAL TAHIR

CORRECTION BOYS OJO O. OLUWAGBENGA

ADIDJA HBC SULAIMON A. OLAITAN

TOJE MARINE ACADEMY SHAGARI JOHN

SOKOTO RIMA SILAS PAUL

ADAMAWA MANIRU DAHIRU

SAFETY SHOOTERS YAHAYA TO SHAMSUDEEN

PLATEAU MUSTAPHA MOHAMMED

CONFLUENCE STARS MUSTAPHA ISYAKA

SOKOTO RIMA OLUWATOBILOBA ABODE

LAGOS SEASIDER BOYS KAREEM FARUK

TOJE MARINE ACADEMY

17 FOLOKI CHRISTIAN

TOJE MARINE ACADEMY

OBABORI SAMUEL

TOJE MARINE ACADEMY

Coach: Emeka Nnamani

Assistant Coach: Ayo Joshua

Nigeria U-20 Male team Invited Players

YUSUF SOLOMON

KANO PILLARS NWODO CHIBUZOR JOHN

KANO PILLARS

3.KEHINDE A. OLAREWAJU

TOJE MARINE ACADEMY

AMUSAN O.ADENIJI

TOJE MARINE ACADEMY AKINLADE E. AYOMIDE

TOJE MARINE ACADEMY OKWO OBINNA

CONFLUENCE STARS KASIM YAZID

NIGER UNITED ISA T. NZAMWA

RIMA SOKOTO SALAMI H, DAMILARE

ADDIDJA HC ABUBAKAR ABDULRAHMAN

RIMA SOKOTO AHMED ABUBAKAR

RIMA SOKOTO YAHAYA ISMAILA

NIGER UNITED SURAJO A. SADIQ

RIMA SOKOTO MOHAMMED A. SHEHU

RIMA, SOKOTO OGUNDOKUN S. ADEWALE

SAFETY SHOOTERS SAHEED SHITTU OLAITAN

LAGOS SEASIDERS NLIAM ANTHONY

CHICKEN PILLARS ADURAGBEMI GANIYU

TOJO MARINE

Coach: Fidelis Obi

Assistant Coach: Abdulrasheed Abdusalam