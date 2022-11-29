Nigeria Male Handball Teams Intensify Preparations Ahead Of 2022 IHF Trophy
By Our Correspondent
National U-18 and U-20 handball male teams have begun camping preparation in Lagos ahead of the International Handball Federation, IHF Trophy 2022, Africa Zone 3 which holds in Ivory Coast.
The two national teams coached by Coach Emeka Nnamani for the U-18 boys and Coach Fidelis Obi, the gaffer for the U-20 boys teams are undergoing Intensive training program at the Rowe Park Sports Center in Yaba, Lagos.
Several of the players invited for national team duties were involved at the recently concluded Prudent Energy Handball Premier League 2022 and the coaches feel their fitness level ahead of the Championship is in top shape.
Coach Fidelis and Coach Emeka both echoed the fact the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) have been supportive and they have been having the best camping experience for the teams respectively.
Nigeria will be participating in the IHF Trophy 2022 for Africa Zone 3 from the November 21 to the 27, 2022 which is the last for the Africa Zone.
Previous Championships for the IHF Trophy 2022 for the Africa Zone were held in Harare, Zimbabwe, Moroni in Comoros, Nairobi in Kenya and very recently Conakry in Guinea.
Nigeria U-18 Male Invited Players
- KAREEM AJIBADE
TOJEMARINE Academy
- BUSARI A. BABATUNDE
EXPERIENCE
- KUTI JAMES AKOREDE
TOJEMARINE Academy
- MUKAILA FUAD GBOLAHAN
TOJEMARINE Academy
- CHUKWUKA MICHAEL
LAGOS SEASIDER BOYS
- LAWAL TAHIR
CORRECTION BOYS
- OJO O. OLUWAGBENGA
ADIDJA HBC
- SULAIMON A. OLAITAN
TOJE MARINE ACADEMY
- SHAGARI JOHN
SOKOTO RIMA
- SILAS PAUL
ADAMAWA
- MANIRU DAHIRU
SAFETY SHOOTERS
- YAHAYA TO SHAMSUDEEN
PLATEAU
- MUSTAPHA MOHAMMED
CONFLUENCE STARS
- MUSTAPHA ISYAKA
SOKOTO RIMA
- OLUWATOBILOBA ABODE
LAGOS SEASIDER BOYS
- KAREEM FARUK
TOJE MARINE ACADEMY
17 FOLOKI CHRISTIAN
TOJE MARINE ACADEMY
- OBABORI SAMUEL
TOJE MARINE ACADEMY
Coach: Emeka Nnamani
Assistant Coach: Ayo Joshua
Nigeria U-20 Male team Invited Players
- YUSUF SOLOMON
KANO PILLARS
- NWODO CHIBUZOR JOHN
KANO PILLARS
3.KEHINDE A. OLAREWAJU
TOJE MARINE ACADEMY
- AMUSAN O.ADENIJI
TOJE MARINE ACADEMY
- AKINLADE E. AYOMIDE
TOJE MARINE ACADEMY
- OKWO OBINNA
CONFLUENCE STARS
- KASIM YAZID
NIGER UNITED
- ISA T. NZAMWA
RIMA SOKOTO
- SALAMI H, DAMILARE
ADDIDJA HC
- ABUBAKAR ABDULRAHMAN
RIMA SOKOTO
- AHMED ABUBAKAR
RIMA SOKOTO
- YAHAYA ISMAILA
NIGER UNITED
- SURAJO A. SADIQ
RIMA SOKOTO
- MOHAMMED A. SHEHU
RIMA, SOKOTO
- OGUNDOKUN S. ADEWALE
SAFETY SHOOTERS
- SAHEED SHITTU OLAITAN
LAGOS SEASIDERS
- NLIAM ANTHONY
CHICKEN PILLARS
- ADURAGBEMI GANIYU
TOJO MARINE
Coach: Fidelis Obi
Assistant Coach: Abdulrasheed Abdusalam