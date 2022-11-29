Nigeria Male Handball Teams Intensify Preparations Ahead Of 2022 IHF Trophy

528 total views, 12 views today

By Our Correspondent

National U-18 and U-20 handball male teams have begun camping preparation in Lagos ahead of the International Handball Federation, IHF Trophy 2022, Africa Zone 3 which holds in Ivory Coast.

The two national teams coached by Coach Emeka Nnamani for the U-18 boys and Coach Fidelis Obi, the gaffer for the U-20 boys teams are undergoing Intensive training program at the Rowe Park Sports Center in Yaba, Lagos.

Several of the players invited for national team duties were involved at the recently concluded Prudent Energy Handball Premier League 2022 and the coaches feel their fitness level ahead of the Championship is in top shape.

Coach Fidelis and Coach Emeka both echoed the fact the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) have been supportive and they have been having the best camping experience for the teams respectively.

Nigeria will be participating in the IHF Trophy 2022 for Africa Zone 3 from the November 21 to the 27, 2022 which is the last for the Africa Zone.

Previous Championships for the IHF Trophy 2022 for the Africa Zone were held in Harare, Zimbabwe, Moroni in Comoros, Nairobi in Kenya and very recently Conakry in Guinea.

Nigeria U-18 Male Invited Players

  1. KAREEM AJIBADE
    TOJEMARINE Academy
  2. BUSARI A. BABATUNDE
    EXPERIENCE
  3. KUTI JAMES AKOREDE
    TOJEMARINE Academy
  4. MUKAILA FUAD GBOLAHAN
    TOJEMARINE Academy
  5. CHUKWUKA MICHAEL
    LAGOS SEASIDER BOYS
  6. LAWAL TAHIR
    CORRECTION BOYS
  7. OJO O. OLUWAGBENGA
    ADIDJA HBC
  8. SULAIMON A. OLAITAN
    TOJE MARINE ACADEMY
  9. SHAGARI JOHN
    SOKOTO RIMA
  10. SILAS PAUL
    ADAMAWA
  11. MANIRU DAHIRU
    SAFETY SHOOTERS
  12. YAHAYA TO SHAMSUDEEN
    PLATEAU
  13. MUSTAPHA MOHAMMED
    CONFLUENCE STARS
  14. MUSTAPHA ISYAKA
    SOKOTO RIMA
  15. OLUWATOBILOBA ABODE
    LAGOS SEASIDER BOYS
  16. KAREEM FARUK
    TOJE MARINE ACADEMY

17 FOLOKI CHRISTIAN
TOJE MARINE ACADEMY

  1. OBABORI SAMUEL
    TOJE MARINE ACADEMY

Coach: Emeka Nnamani
Assistant Coach: Ayo Joshua

Nigeria U-20 Male team Invited Players

  1. YUSUF SOLOMON
    KANO PILLARS
  2. NWODO CHIBUZOR JOHN
    KANO PILLARS

3.KEHINDE A. OLAREWAJU
TOJE MARINE ACADEMY

  1. AMUSAN O.ADENIJI
    TOJE MARINE ACADEMY
  2. AKINLADE E. AYOMIDE
    TOJE MARINE ACADEMY
  3. OKWO OBINNA
    CONFLUENCE STARS
  4. KASIM YAZID
    NIGER UNITED
  5. ISA T. NZAMWA
    RIMA SOKOTO
  6. SALAMI H, DAMILARE
    ADDIDJA HC
  7. ABUBAKAR ABDULRAHMAN
    RIMA SOKOTO
  8. AHMED ABUBAKAR
    RIMA SOKOTO
  9. YAHAYA ISMAILA
    NIGER UNITED
  10. SURAJO A. SADIQ
    RIMA SOKOTO
  11. MOHAMMED A. SHEHU
    RIMA, SOKOTO
  12. OGUNDOKUN S. ADEWALE
    SAFETY SHOOTERS
  13. SAHEED SHITTU OLAITAN
    LAGOS SEASIDERS
  14. NLIAM ANTHONY
    CHICKEN PILLARS
  15. ADURAGBEMI GANIYU
    TOJO MARINE

Coach: Fidelis Obi
Assistant Coach: Abdulrasheed Abdusalam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button