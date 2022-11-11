Nieve Jenkins | A goal and three points was the perfect birthday present

Nieve Jenkins enjoyed the ideal birthday present as she got on the scoresheet to help Swansea City Ladies to a 3-1 win at Abergavenny on Wednesday night.

The Swans found themselves behind just after half-time, but goals from Jess Williams and Katy Hosford pulled Swansea ahead.

Jenkins would be on hand to seal the three points, arriving at the back post to head home a cross from Hosford.

It would mark a second goal in two games for the defender, having headed home an equalizer against Cardiff Met just three days prior as she filled in at striker for the Swans.

Jenkins was delighted to get the perfect present on her 21st birthday and feels that her side are truly back on track after the result.

“It’s definitely a perfect birthday present to get the win and a goal, it’s two games on the bounce now for me and we are back to playing the way that we should,” said Jenkins.

“I really enjoyed playing at striker last time out, I play striker for my university team so I’m used to dropping in as a number nine and I see myself as a versatile player so I’m happy wherever on the pitch.

“It’s two goals in two games which I’m really happy with, and both have been headers, I think my height gives away that I’d be good in the air.

“I’ll definitely be looking to add to my goal tally, my aim for this season is to definitely net more goals, it’s important that we can get goals across the pitch.

“We really needed the three points just to help put us back on track and we are definitely up and going now.

“We’ve got 10 days off now, we are back to how we should be playing now and we will carry on working hard in training and there is a good team spirit right now.”