Nicolo Barella’s Goal Against Sampdoria Made Even Sweeter By Being In Front Of His Idol & Inter Legend Dejan Stankovic, Italian Media Highlight

Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella was on the scoresheet in the 3-0 win over Sampdoria in Serie A yesterday, and his Strike was made all the more memorable as it came in front of Dejan Stankovic.

As reported in today’s newspaper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Barella grew up idolizing Stankovic during the Serb’s hugely successful spell as a player for Inter, and yesterday’s goal is considered a moment of great significance.

The newspaper points to Barella’s childhood in Sardinia as an Inter fan, and that he was inspired by the current Sampdoria Coach as he attempted to forge a career for himself.

Despite condemning his struggling Blucerchiati side to defeat, Stankovic also appreciated the significance of the goal and held a long embrace with Barella after the final whistle.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old’s form has caught the attention and he is considered the most dependable player within Inter’s ranks at the moment.

His stunning Strike against Sampdoria was his third goal in as many games in Serie A, after netting against Salernitana and Fiorentina, and he has become only the fourth Nerazzurri midfielder to achieve this in the three-point era.

Prior to Barella, Esteban Cambiasso had netted in three successive games, while Ivan Perisic and Hakan Calhanoglu had achieved it in 2016 and 2021 respectively.