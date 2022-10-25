Nicollet pulls upset in volleyball opener

October 25—The Free Press

LESTER PRAIRIE — Shannon Soost had 11 kills and four blocks for ninth-seeded Nicollet, which rallied to upset Lester Prairie 13-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-11 in the first round of the Section 2A, North Subsection volleyball Playoffs Monday.

Brooklyn Bode added nine kills and two blocks. Shannon Soost and Bode each served three aces.

Katelyn Soost made 18 assists, and Ambria Hoffman had 18 digs.

Nicollet plays at No. 1 seed Mayer Lutheran on Thursday.

Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 3, United South Central 2: The Jaguars opened the Section 2A, South Subsection Playoffs with an 18-25, 25-23, 13-25, 25-17, 15-11 win at Wells.

Kendal Harpestad and Kiera Schultz each had 10 kills for USC (6-21), and Eleny Korn made 33 assists. Harpestad also had 17 digs.

MLGHECT plays at top-seeded Cleveland on Thursday.

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 3, Mankato Loyola 0: The Bulldogs won 25-9, 26-24, 25-14 in the opening round of the Section 2A, South Subsection playoffs.

JWP will play at Morgan against Cedar Mountain on Thursday.

Glencoe-Silver Lake 3, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 1: Olivia Harazin had 14 kills, and Maggie Graupman added 10 kills in the Knights’ 25-16, 23-25, 25-17, 25-14 loss in a nonconference match at Lake Crystal.

Dani Freyberg made 28 assists, and Lauren Cooper had 22 digs.

LCWM (21-8) opens the Section 2AA Playoffs with a home game against Blue Earth Area on Thursday.

Waseca 3, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 1: Kerigan Brau made 28 assists for the Chargers, but Waseca won the nonconference home game 16-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-17.

Gabbie Bleick had 15 kills and 11 digs for MVL, and Ava Munsen had eight kills, seven blocks and four ace serves.

MVL faces No. 1 seed New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva in the opening round of the Section 2AA playoffs, while Waseca, the No. 4 seed, hosts Maple River the same night.

Redwood Valley 3, New Ulm 0: Redwood Valley won the Big South Conference match 25-18, 25-22, 25-18 at home.

New Ulm plays at St. Peter on Wednesday to open the Section 2AAA playoffs.